The Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga has postponed to next month the bail application of five men accused of killing six-year-old Bontle Mashiyane in Mganduzweni near White River.

The five, including a sangoma, are facing charges of kidnapping, rape, murder, and defeating the ends of justice.

Previously, the five had abandoned their bail application after angry residents demanded justice.

Bontle was reported missing in April and her mutilated body was found near her home in May.

Three of the five suspects presented affidavits to the court through their state legal representative. They told the court that they intend pleading not guilty.

Samuel Mangebeletane Tsela took the witness stand in his bid to convince the court to grant him bail. Tsela claimed to have been assaulted by the police when he was arrested and that he never received medical treatment.

He further said he was unable to walk as a result of the injuries.

He is currently using crutches to walk.

Tsela told the court that he is not involved in the murder of Bontle and that he doesn’t know some of his co-accused.

During cross-examination, Tsela told the court that the community is outraged and that he will not return to his home should he be granted bail. He said that he has an alternative address far from the Mganduzweni community.

Tsela was reminded that one of his co-accused opened a case against him. Apparently, Tsela threatened him. He is yet to appear in court for threatening his co-accused.

Tsela also denied that he is a sangoma.

The court heard that a liver was found inside the house where he lived before he was arrested. The liver has since been sent to the laboratory for testing.

The bail application has been postponed to the first of September.

Six-yeal-old Bontle Mashiyane’s body found, 21 May 2022:

