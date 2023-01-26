The bail application of a suspected Mozambican kidnapping kingpin has been postponed to next week in the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng’s East Rand.

Esmael Nangy was arrested earlier this month at an upmarket estate in Centurion, Pretoria.

His arrest follows a warrant of arrest and extradition request by the government of Mozambique.

Police also seized a 9mm licensed firearm, fourteen 9mm cartridges, five cell-phones, multiple bank cards for South African banks as well as multiple South African and Mozambican SIM cards.

Nangy’s attorney, Calvin Maile says, “We proceeded with the bail application and we put forward our application but then the state wasn’t ready to present its evidence. We then postponed the matter to the 2nd of February next week and we will start at 11:30 with the bail application and hopefully, we will finalise it then.”

