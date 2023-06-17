Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they will use today’s game against Morocco to gauge the team’s readiness for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



With both nations having already qualified for the AFCON tournament pride will be at stake when the two teams clash at the FNB Stadium this afternoon.

Bafana cannot afford to disappoint the nation with over 49 000 tickets already sold for the match.



Broos says Bafana Bafana will rely on home ground advantage when they take on the highly rated Morocco in Johannesburg.

” I think for the moment Morocco is maybe the best team in Africa. They showed it eight months ago when they by ending fourth in the world championships, so it means they have so much quality and if you see how this team is composed, players who playing for big teams in Europe. So, we know very well what we can expect.”

An injury free Bafana Bafana will also rely on the current good form of Al Ahly forward, Percy Tau who just lifted the CAF Champions League crown with the Egyptian club.

Tau says a lot of pride will be at stake for both countries.

“This is a good test for ourselves because they say we have lost; we watched the game and we saw how we did in the game.”