Bafana squad bonuses should be in their accounts: Zungu

Following reports that FIFA World Cup bonuses for Bafana Bafana have not been paid a month after the conclusion of the tournament in the Americas, has left South African Football Association (SAFA) presidential candidate, Sandile Zungu, fuming.

He has promised to crack the whip and fire those responsible for the administrative bungle if voted SAFA president.

Zungu will oppose incumbent Danny Jordaan in Saturday’s SAFA elective conference and said his broom would sweep clean should he be elected.

“Let me repeat, that money that belong to Bafana Bafana and technical players must be in the accounts of the deserving people by close of business on the Thursday the 10th, and if it is not those who are complicit to that injustice will account when I move into the office as president of SAFA, they will consider themselves fired.”

The embattled association was also in the news for the wrong reasons in recent weeks after the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton Mackenzie, criticized them for not implementing the Video Assistant Referee Technology. Treasury released R20–million for that purpose last year. Zungu says VAR must be implemented sooner rather than later.

“The officiating is fine at the beginning of the season but as the season progresses, when the positions for top eight and relegation zone intensifies, you see some odd behaviour which if VAR was there those decisions would not have stood and VAR is there to assist in situations like that.”

SAFA: AmaZulu Sandile Zungu challenges Danny Jordaan for the position of President of the federation

Credit: Vincent Sitsula