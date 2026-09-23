Bafana Sindane files urgent application to block Madlanga subpoena

Taxi industry figure Oupa ‘Bafana’ Sindane is turning to the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in a bid to block his subpoena to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry this morning.

Sindane is also seeking to prevent the commission from using the contents of his cellphone, which was seized as part of the Kwaggafontein extortion and money-laundering case, pending a review application.

The Commission has been scheduled to hear an application for the postponement of Sindane’s testimony today. Sindane is a co-accused, alongside taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni, in the Kwaggafontein case.

He is expected to testify, among other things, about financial records, stokvel dealings, payments he allegedly received from Sibanyoni, and text messages exchanged between the two.

Chairperson, retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga elaborates.

“An answering affidavit if any- must be filed at or midday on 22 September 2026, and a reply if any must be filed on 22 September 2026. The application will be heard 9:30 on 23 September 2026.”

Madlanga Commission | Sibanyoni’s legal team requests brief adjournment