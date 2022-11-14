Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos says they need to win this week’s two international friendlies against Mozambique and Angola like they did the last two against Botswana and Sierra Leone.

The Belgian mentor says winning the two friendlies will boost the confidence of the players ahead of the back-to-back 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March.

Twenty players have reported for camp ahead of the two friendlies with defender Thibang Phethe and Mihlali Mayambela injured, while Lyle Foster and Luke Le Roux have not reported for camp.

T.S Galaxy midfielder, Bathusi Aubaas, has received his first call-up and he takes the place of Foster with defender Siyanda Xulu also expected to join camp.

Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos says he would have liked to have the same squad as the one that played in the last two friendlies in September.

A number of players who played in those friendlies aren’t in the team due to injuries with Orlando Pirates’ Innocent Maela and Nkosinathi Sibisi among those. Broos revealed his disappointment on the first day of the camp about some of the players who won’t be in the squad.

“We have Phethe who is injured, we have Sithole, we have Maela and Sibisi and now we have Percy Tau and Sithole who are not playing in their clubs. There are a lot of players who are not there as much as I would have liked to have same team as one that played against Botswana and Siera Leone,” says Broos.

Broos says it’s important that Percy Tau plays at his team or looks for a team where he will play because he’s an important player for Bafana Bafana.

The Belgian also said it’s important that they win this week’s two friendlies, like they did in September because victories would boost the players’ confidence.

“I think it should again be another boost for us if after these two victories against Botswana and Sierra Leone that we win again this week so we can go with confidence to the qualifiers in march,” Broos added.

Bafana Bafana are second behind Morocco in a three-team Group K of the AFCON qualifiers after losing to the North Africans. Beating Liberia twice or at least getting four points in the back-to-back qualifers in March would almost seal AFCON qualification.

Bafana Bafana will face Mozambique on Thursday before playing Angola on Sunday at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.