Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Bafana Mahungela found guilty of Kirsten Kluyts murder

  • Bafana Mahungela in court.
  • Image Credits :
  • Calvin Dludla
SABC

Bafana Mahungela has been found guilty of killing school teacher Kirsten Kluyts in the High Court in Johannesburg.

He has also been convicted of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted rape.

Mahungela had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

34-year-old Kluyts was killed during a park run in Sandton in October 2023.

She suffered blunt force trauma to the head and was strangled.

-Reporting by Calvin Dludla

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News