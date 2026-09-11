Bafana Mahungela found guilty of Kirsten Kluyts murder

Bafana Mahungela has been found guilty of killing school teacher Kirsten Kluyts in the High Court in Johannesburg.

He has also been convicted of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted rape.

Mahungela had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

34-year-old Kluyts was killed during a park run in Sandton in October 2023.

She suffered blunt force trauma to the head and was strangled.

JUST IN | The Johannesburg High Court has found Bafana Mahungela guilty of the murder of schoolteacher Kirsten Kluyts. pic.twitter.com/VKEA0SYFrm — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 11, 2026

-Reporting by Calvin Dludla