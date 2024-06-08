Bafana land in Bloemfontein ahead next game against Zimbabwe

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Supporters of the national soccer team in Bloemfontein say they are excited ahead of the clash between Bafana Bafana and Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

The national team landed at the Bram Fischer International Airport in Bloemfontein this evening.

Bafana Bafana will play in the Free State for the first time since their 2-1 win over France at the 2010 World Cup.

Welcoming the team, fans say they will be behind them when they play against Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifier.

“We are here to welcome Bafana Bafana here in Bloemfontein as they will be playing against Zimbabwe on Tuesday. So, we are here to support them and show them that people of Free State are here to support them,” says one fan.

“I am very excited to be here to welcome our team, Bafana Bafana, and especially to see Williams, our keeper. and I’ll be at the game on Tuesday to support them. I am very excited,” says another fan.

“Tuesday is a must for all South Africans, and the Free State as a whole, to come and support our Bafana Bafana team that played well against Nigeria. So, we are urging everybody in Free State, surroundings of Bloemfontein to come in numbers,” says another one.

Bafana Bafana can potentially move to the top of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group with victory over bottom-of-the-log Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein on Tuesday. It was mission accomplished for Bafana in Uyo last night, when they earned a valuable point in a tricky encounter against their hosts, Nigeria.

The match ended 1-all after the visitors held a 1-0 lead at half time.

The South Africans are fourth in Group C with four points after three matches, just one point behind group leaders Lesotho.

Lesotho’s next match is at home against Rwanda, also on Tuesday.

Nigeria are still winless and fifth in the six-team group. They’ll play Benin away on Monday.