Bafana beat Guinea 2-1 in 2027 Afcon qualifying campaign

Bafana Bafana have started their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a 2-1 victory over Guinea at the Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto.

The win takes the South Africans to the top of Group D after Kenya and Eritrea played to a 1-All draw in another Group D qualifier in Nairobi.

Guinea had the first scoring chance of the match after some enterprising play on the right flank but Aliou Balde’s shot at goal was stopped by keeper Ronwen Williams.

Bafana Bafana also had a chance to open the scoring after a defensive error by the visitors. However, it wasn’t to be, with Relebohile Mofokeng’s effort missing the target.

Their offensive play eventually paid off for Bafana Bafana, with defender Ime Okon scoring at the near post after they had earned a corner kick.

The home team came close to doubling their lead on the stroke of half-time but the visitors’ keeper redeemed himself by stopping a dangerous ball.

Guinea equalised in the second half, with Seydouba Cisse beating Williams from close range.

Substitute Samukele Kabini was the hero for Bafana Bafana, scoring the winning goal with 15 minutes left. The Norway-based defender beat the visitors’ keeper from close range.

It ended 2-1 with Bafana Bafana collecting maximum points after a winning start under coach Pitso Mosimane’s first match in charge.