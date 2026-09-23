Bafana coach Mosimane confident ahead of Guinea clash

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane says the team has done its homework ahead of Saturday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea and knows what to expect.

Mosimane says while Guinea, like most West Africans teams, comprise players who play in top European leagues, Bafana Bafana have the quality to beat them at the Orlando Stadium.

He believes the pedigree of the Orlando Pirates players, following their league title win, and the experience of the Mamelodi Sundowns players, who compete at the highest level, will give Bafana the edge.

Fans’ expectations will be high when Bafana Bafana open their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign. The 54th-ranked Bafana Bafana start with a Group D clash against the 81st-ranked Guinea on Saturday in Soweto.

After Bafana Bafana qualified for back-to-back AFCON tournaments under Belgian mentor Hugo Broos, South Africans expect the team to continue the positive trajectory. And while Guinea are ranked lower than Bafana, the West Africans have proved difficult to overcome in the three previous meetings.

The South Africans won once and lost another match. But Mosimane says they know what to expect from the West Africans.

“Guinea, they have a top striker who plays for Borussia Dortmund, he’s a top striker, top number nine big boy so we have to make sure that we deal with his aerial strength.”

While the players of most West African teams ply their trade in top European leagues, Mosimane is not fazed. He says with the experience players in his team have, they will get a positive result on Saturday.

“Centre back – the other one is in Poland. He’s playing in Girona. So, you know those West African teams. But if our Sundowns and Pirates players could show that they are Champions, I think it’s encouraging,”

Meanwhile, Pirates winger Tshepang Moremi was called up to the Bafana squad to replace the injured Lebohang Maboe.