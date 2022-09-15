Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they deliberately chose to pick friendly matches against smaller nations to avoid defeats. Bafana will meet lowly ranked Botswana and Sierra Leone next week.

They lost their last three matches against higher-ranked teams Morocco, France and Ghana and confidence needs to be restored.

The Belgian mentor also named a 23-man squad that will play in those international friendlies.

.@BafanaBafana 🇿🇦 23 men squad announcement for the 2 friendly matches against Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 on 24 September and Botswana 🇧🇼 on 27 September 2022 @FnbStadium Get your tickets on @TicketProSA@SAFA_net @CastleLagerSA @LeCoqSportif_SA #ComeShowYourLove ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CBIG1YXUXG — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 15, 2022

Bafana Bafana’s confidence is low after they suffered a 2-1 away defeat against Morocco in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

They also suffered a heavy 5-nil defeat against World Champions France away and were also on the receiving end when they lost 1-nil in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier match away to Ghana.

The team has new caps such as goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, midfielders Luke Le Roux and Sibongiseni Mthethwa as well as striker Mihlali Mayambela. Zakhele Lepasa from Orlando Pirates and Kgaogelo Sekgota from Kaizer Chiefs were also recalled.

Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Themba Zwane was the surprise inclusion after Broos has been overlooking him since he took over the reins.

Victories against the 113th ranked Sierra Leone and the 149th ranked Botswana will go a long way in regaining some confidence.

The 68th ranked Bafana are preparing for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier against Liberia back to back next year in March.

The 70-year-old Broos is also casting his net wide in search of little-known players abroad. Bafana will lock horns with Sierra Leone on the 24th and Botswana on the 27th of this month at the iconic FNB stadium. -Reporting by Vincent Sitsula