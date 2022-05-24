South Africa’s road to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in the Ivory Coast has been made a lot easier.

Zimbabwe have been kicked out of the qualifiers after they failed to have their suspensions by FIFA set aside.

Kenya finds themselves in the same boat.

FIFA suspended the two countries due to political interference in the running of their football, and the Confederation of African Football has upheld the ban.

Bafana Bafana, Liberia and Morocco are the remaining teams for the qualifiers in Group K.

AFCON draw pits Bafana against Morocco, Zimbabwe and Liberia https://t.co/tpvoXGnDGa — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) April 19, 2022