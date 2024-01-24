Bafana Bafana through to AFCON last 16

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bafana Bafana are through to the quarter finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a (0-0) draw with Tunisia. The South African team finished on four points, same as Namibia, but when through on a better goal difference.

Mali topped the Group E with five points after drawing (0-0) with Namibia. However, Namibia also goes through due to being among the best third placed teams.

Group winners Mali advance to a last-16 meeting with Burkina Faso in Korhogo next Tuesday while Namibia will play neighbours Angola on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos said the longer his side stays together as a group the better they have become in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Broos said it was plain to see the improvement in the team from their opening loss to Mali to their morale boosting win over Namibia on Sunday.

Guinea bonus

On Tuesday, Equatorial Guinea’s team at the Africa Cup of Nations were promised a one million euro ($1.08 million) bonus after their upset 4-0 win over hosts Ivory Coast on Monday that ensured them top place in Group A, the country’s president said on Tuesday.

A public holiday was also declared after unfancied Equatorial Guinea humiliated the Ivorians in Abidjan to finish ahead of heavyweight contenders Nigeria and the host nation.