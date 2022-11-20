The South African men’s football team has played to a 1-1 draw against Angola in an International friendly match at the Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit.

Bafana Bafana beat Mozambique 2-1 at the same venue on Thursday. Angola opened the scoring when Christovao Paciencia scored with a header in the 19th minute.

Bafana were given a lifeline after they were awarded a penalty when Sekgotha was fouled in the 25th minute.

Zakhele Lepasa stepped up to convert the spot kick and score his first goal for Bafana in his fourth cap. Substitute Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who scored two goals on Wednesday, missed arguably the best chance of the match late in the match.