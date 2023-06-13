Bafana Bafana briefly held a moment of silence, in remembrance of former Head Coach Clive Barker who passed away on Saturday.

South Africa face Morocco in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match this weekend – a tournament won by Clive Barker in 1996.

Team captains Ronwen Williams and Siyanda Xulu spoke fondly of the former coach, saying they will use Barker’s legacy as motivation as they head to the AFCON tournament in January next year.

Captain Williams says the team hopes the Barker Magic rubs off on them as they look to lift the AFCON trophy for the first time since Barker lead Bafana Bafana to victory at the FNB Stadium in 1996.

“He is the only coach to win AFCON, giving us hope as a country that we can do it, so to his family, to his loved ones, we feel the pain with you guys. Some of us worked with him, and saw what he has done for a lot of players’ careers; I remember he was one of the coaches that got people to notice Themba Zwane a few years ago. So we feel the pain, and hopefully going forward we can use his legacy and inspiration to keep fighting.”

Although he never played under Coach Clive Barker, vice-captain Siyanda Xulu shared his experience and moments of the man he grew up idolising.

“Siya zwelana nomngdeni waka Clive barker. I had the luck of working with him during the Coca-Cola Footballs Stars in 2008, so I know him personally as a very good coach. This is a great loss to South African football, and condolences to his family.”

Meanwhile, Coach Hugo Broos, updated the media on his preparations for the match against Morocco this weekend. Only four players are yet to join the squad he called up for the match, one of those being Percy Tau who won the CAF Champions League with Egyptian Giants Al Ahly on Sunday.

“There are still 4 players not in camp. Firstly, Percy, who won the Champions League last night, so it was not possible for him to be here this morning, but he will be in camp by tomorrow night. Luke Le Roux missed his flight yesterday which was delayed to this morning. Then the two American players, Hlongwane and Blom, but they will be here Wednesday and Thursday, so we will have them ahead of the weekend.”

Broos emphasised that this team is a work in progress, with the ultimate goal being success at the AFCON tournament in the Ivory Coast in January. He also once again implored fans to be realistic in their expectations against Morocco, and instead wait for results that matter.

