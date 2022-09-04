Bafana Bafana will not be part of the African Nations Championship early next year.

South Africa lost 4-1 to Angola in the final leg of the CHAN qualifiers at the Dobsonville Stadium earlier on Sunday afternoon.

Bafana Bafana versus Angola match



This was the first away win for Angola against South Africa at senior football level.

Angola beat South Africa 6-1 on aggregate, denying them a spot in the CHAN tournament to be staged in Algeria early next year.

South Africa needed a big win to cancel the 2-nil loss they suffered away to Angola a week ago.