Bafana Bafana beat Zimbabwe 3-1

Bafana Bafana have beaten neighbours Zimbabwe 3-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C match in Bloemfontein.
It was a quick start to the match, with the score at 1-1 within two minutes.
That saw a number of fans trying to force their way into the stadium, with security managing to restore calm.
Thapelo Morena who came off the bench and scored a brace, walked away with the Man-of-the-Match award.
YOUR MAN OF THE MATCH
Number 23: Thapelo Morena
⚽️⚽️
Thank you for your unwavering support South Africa
