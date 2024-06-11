Bafana Bafana beat Zimbabwe 3-1

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bafana Bafana have beaten neighbours Zimbabwe 3-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C match in Bloemfontein.

It was a quick start to the match, with the score at 1-1 within two minutes.

That saw a number of fans trying to force their way into the stadium, with security managing to restore calm.

Thapelo Morena who came off the bench and scored a brace, walked away with the Man-of-the-Match award.