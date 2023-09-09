A second string Bafana Bafana side has failed to beat Namibia in an international friendly that ended in a goalless draw at the Orlando Stadium earlier on Saturday afternoon.

South Africa were using the match as part of preparations for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, as well as next year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Bafana Bafana will be back at the same venue to face the Democratic Republic of Congo in another friendly international on Tuesday.

The home side dominated the match but failed to beat a resolute Namibian defence.

South Africa had six shots on target compared to just a single shot that the Brave Warriors had.

It ends 0-0 at Orlando Stadium

