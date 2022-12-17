A baby elephant has been found wandering in Makuleke village on the northern side of the Kruger National Park in Limpopo.

Curious residents say it’s not clear how the calf wandered into the village.

They, however, suspect that it could have been left behind by a herd that might have wandered into the area.

Residents say the calf has been taken away by government rangers.

Limpopo’s Environmental Affairs Department is yet to comment.

