The case of six men charged with the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran has been postponed to November 18. The six face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of firearms and ammunition.

Deokaran was shot and killed outside her home in Johannesburg south, last year, in what is suspected to have been an apparent hit.

The former chief director of financial accounting in the Gauteng Health Department was a key witness in the personal protective equipment procurement fraud and corruption investigations.

At the time of her killing, Babita Deokaran had exposed dodgy deals in the Gauteng Department of Health.

The suspects who were arrested less than a week after the killing face charges of murder as well as attempted murder in connection with Deokaran’s domestic worker who was with her at the time of the shooting but was not harmed.

The case could not continue today as the legal representative withdrew due to non-payment. New lawyers will now represent the accused but the Presiding judge made it clear that all matters need to be urgently ironed out.

Meanwhile, the family of the slain whistleblower wants justice.

