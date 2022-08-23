Whistleblower Babita Deokaran’s brother Prakesh says they are hopeful as a family that justice will prevail in relation to her murder.

Today [August 23] is exactly a year since she was shot and killed outside her home in Johannesburg south, in what appears to have been a hit.

Six men charged with her murder are expected to appear in the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday.

The accused were arrested less than a week after the murder.

Her brother says they are also hoping that more arrests will be effected.

He was speaking to SABC News outside Babita’s home where a wreath-laying ceremony is being held in her remembrance.

“Well, we always trusted the justice system. So far, to date … I won’t say we’re absolutely content about it. Because at the end of the day, remember it is a big picture than just the six of them that they did catch. So, hence we want whoever [mastermind] was involved to come to the fore and must be brought to book,” adds Deokaran.

PODCAST | On her one-year death anniversary, we look back at the contributions of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran:

The Presidency has, meanwhile, slammed the Gauteng government for instituting an investigation into Deokaran’s death one year later.

Babita Deokaran’s brother Rakesh reflecting on her sister a whistle blower, gunned down on this day last year outside her JHB home. Six men arrested for her murder due in court tomorrow. She was a key witness in a SIU probe into PPE corruption in Gauteng. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Y68GTmLnmA — Tshepo (@tphagane) August 23, 2022