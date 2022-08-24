The case against whistleblower Babita Deokaran’s alleged killers will resume in the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Six men are charged with her murder.

Deokaran, the Chief Director of Financial Accounting in the Gauteng Health Department, was gunned down outside her home south of Johannesburg a year ago in what is believed to have been a hit.

Deokaran unearthed alleged corruption in the department.

She was also a key witness in the SIU investigation of the R332-million Person Protective Equipment corruption scandal.

Deokaran’s bravery was celebrated during a memorial rally on Tuesday evening in Mondeor, Johannesburg.

Her sister, Shaleen Ramghulam, says they are still battling to come to terms with her death.

“You will be etched in our minds forever. We can never move on without you but we will move forward one day at a time, one step at a time. The late great former President Nelson Mandela would have been proud of this daughter of South African soil.”

The video below is the one-year memorial service to honour Babita Deokaran in Mondeor:

The head of the Special Investigating Unit Andy Mothibi says the unit will launch further investigations into Deokaran murder following fresh allegations.

A recent News24 investigation revealed that weeks before her murder, Deokaran had raised concerns over dubious payments at the Tembisa hospital.

Speaking at a rally in memory of Deokaran Mothibi said: “In some of the allegations that you have been reading, they were brought to our attention recently by the Gauteng government, in particular the office of the premier, these are the allegations relating to Thembisa hospital they are under our consideration at the moment and will be kicking off an investigation soon on those allegations.”