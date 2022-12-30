Babes Wodumo, the late Mampintsha’s wife, has broken her silence at his funeral in Durban about “tensions” between her and her husband’s biological mother, Zamanguni Gumede.

Addressing hundreds of mourners in Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, Wodumo took to the podium and asked for reconciliation with Gumede who was seated in the third row.

The front row was occupied by Babes Wodumo’s family and other relatives of her husband. Babes Wodumo cracked a joke as well.

“Today Mam MaGumede, I want to come clean. I want to forgive you for all the wrong you have done to me. From today I want us to reconcile. The tensions between us need to end. To West ink please let’s continue working. Tira please don’t forget me and to you Danger please. During his last days my husband told me he loves me, maybe that is why I am so strong…but what puzzles me is that he left without giving me his pin number to his phone,” says Babes Wodumo.

‘Special vocal talent’

Delivering a keynote address KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube applauded Mampintsha for his special vocal talent, turning an ordinary song into a mega-hit.

“Mampintsha was taken from us at a young age when we were still expecting so much from him. Artists like Mampintsha have the ability to transport people to that special place of joy and happiness through their craft. He had the special blessing of touching music in a different manner and many speakers here have attributed that. He was blessed with how to use his unique vocal talents,” says Dube-Ncube.

Gospel artist Thobekile Mkhwanazi has described Mampintsha as a friendly and bubbly person.

“The industry has lost a great musician. Even though we sing different genres but the truth is the gospel industry is also devastated. we’re here to support our brothers in the industry. He used to sing a totally different genre from us iGqom. but besides performing, I knew him very well and he was a friendly person. there was no judgement on the kind of music each person sings. He was friendly and open with other people.”

The only surviving member of the kwaito group Big Nuz – Mzi Mkhwanazi, popularly known as Danger – also took to the podium. He, R-Mashesha and Mampintsha were members of Big Nuz.

Overcome by sorrow, Danger was at a loss for words. “Eish, I am not Okay. First, it was R Mashesha now it’s Mampintsha. I can’t speak….”

Thembinkosi Maphumulo – father of the late Mampintsha – poured out his heart as he said his final goodbyes. Maphumulo said it had always been his son’s dream to be a successful musician.

“He was a blessing. From a very young age, it has always been his dream to be a musician. He told us very early in his life that his love was for music. there was nothing we could do about it because he was passionate about it. Yes, we were against it but as time went by we realised that he was called for this.”

