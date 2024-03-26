Ba concedes defeat in Senegal’s presidential election

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Senegalese opposition leader Amadou Ba has conceded defeat in the country’s presidential election.

The people of Senegal went to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president after Macky Sall served his last term in office.

Ba has congratulated President-elect Diomaye Faye for winning the election.

He says the country’s democracy must reign supreme following non-violent elections.

Ba has also commended the Senegalese people for their conduct during elections.

He says the electoral body also demonstrated credibility in hosting the polls.

Senegal experienced acts of violence before elections after Sall unconstitutionally postponed the elections.

However, he reversed that decision and elections were held on March 24.

