Ba concedes defeat in Senegal’s presidential election

Amadou Ba
  • The Senegalese presidential candidate, Amadou Ba of Senegalese President Macky Sall's ruling coalition shakes hands with a supporter in Dakar, Senegal, March 22, 2024.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Senegalese opposition leader Amadou Ba has conceded defeat in the country’s presidential election.

The people of Senegal went to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president after Macky Sall served his last term in office.

Ba has congratulated President-elect Diomaye Faye for winning the election.

He says the country’s democracy must reign supreme following non-violent elections.

Ba has also commended the Senegalese people for their conduct during elections.

He says the electoral body also demonstrated credibility in hosting the polls.

Senegal experienced acts of violence before elections after Sall unconstitutionally postponed the elections.

However, he reversed that decision and elections were held on March 24.

VIDEO: Support for Senegal’s Bassirou Diomaye Faye is growing:

