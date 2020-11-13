The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 086 887.

South Africa has recorded 2 213 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24-hours. This brings the total number of cases to 746 945.

The country has also recorded 77 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 20 153.

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says most of the new deaths were recorded in the Eastern Cape.

“Regrettably, 77 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 29, Free State 21, Gauteng 4, KwaZulu-Natal 7, Limpopo 4, Mpumalanga 1 and Western Cape 11. This brings the total to 20 153. Of the 77 deaths, 16 reportedly occurred in the last 48 hours: 11 in the Eastern Cape, 2 in the Free State, 1 in Gauteng, 2 in KwaZulu-Natal.”

Recoveries now stand at 692 177 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,7%.

Latest COVID-19 statistics in South Africa