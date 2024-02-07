Parly ready for last SONA of the 6th administration

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Parliament says it is ready to host President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will deliver his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening.

It says it has set aside more than R6 million for the SONA.

Ramaphosa will use the opportunity to speak to the nation on the general state of South Africa during this joint sitting of Parliament. He is expected to reflect on a wide range of political, economic and social matters within domestic and global contexts.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, the Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George said, “So we have put aside an amount of about R6.5 million as a budget. As a standard measure after the event, we will be able to fully reconcile how much was spent on the event, but it usually ranges around those figures. Last year, we had put about R5 million.”

Thursday’s SONA will be the last of the 6th administration, ahead of the general elections later this year.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the compilation of handover reports and collating legacy reports for the 6th Parliament is nearing completion.

“These efforts are crucial in ensuring a smooth transition and passing the baton to the incoming Parliament.”

VIDEO: Mapisa-Nqakula and NCOP Chairperson Amos Masondo brief the media:

