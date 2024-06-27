Azapo warns delay in announcing new Cabinet threatens SA’s stability

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As South Africans eagerly await the announcement of the new Government of National Unity Cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) warns that the ongoing delay will create a power vacuum that poses a substantial threat to the nation’s stability.

Party’s National Spokesperson Jabu Rakwena says, “Parliament operates with committees and those committees have not been appointed because they are still awaiting how the cabinet outlook will be. It becomes a crisis for as long as it’s prolonged.’

Rakwena says, “ It’s also a constitutional crisis in the sense that the President’s powers are being interfered with. Now the President is being presented with certain portfolios that people prefer or parties prefer to say we want this portfolio and over and above that, he’s being presented with individuals that still need to be vetted. Can you imagine a situation wherein the President appoints someone today and the following day that person faces certain charges? ”

