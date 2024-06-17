AZAPO, PAC calls on South Africans not to forget where you come from

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Azanian People’s Organisation (AZAPO) and the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) have called on South Africans not to forget where they come from. The parties commemorated the June 16 Soweto Students Uprising at the Avalon Cemetery in Soweto.

That’s where the remains of the masterminds of the protests, Tsietsi Mashinini and Khotso Seatlholo, as well as the first victims of the action, Hastings Ndlovu and Hector Peterson, are buried.

AZAPO President Nelvis Qekema says the involvement of those who fought for freedom in the Government of National Unity (GNU) is a slap in the face for the previously oppressed.

He says, “The puppets and the sell-outs are from among our own people. Those who were with us in the trenches, they are now going to rule us legitimately. White supremacists are going to rule us legitimately because we are being sold out twice, thrice and in quadruples.”

“We are coming here over the graves of Tsietsi and Khotso. Despite them, black people are still living in Mekhukhu, they are still using pit latrines and bucket toilets. Black people are still poor. In fact, we are now being sold out. White people are going to rule us legitimately with their puppets,” adds Qekema.