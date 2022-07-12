The Azanian People’s Organisation (AZAPO) says it condemns in the strongest terms the senseless killings of civilians in their neighbourhoods by what it terms faceless marauding blood-thirsty mercenaries.

AZAPO says it cannot be a coincidence when such brutal acts, carried out with military precision, happen in succession and the perpetrators remain still at large.

15 people lost their lives when gunmen fired shots at patrons at a tavern in Soweto on Sunday morning.

Four others died in a hail of bullets under similar circumstances in Pietermaritzburg while two more died in Katlehong in the East Rand.

AZAPO’s spokesperson, Gaontebale Nodoba says the recent turn of events clearly shows that the country’s citizens are not safe anymore.

“The citizens of AZANIA are not safe anymore. AZANIA it’s an insecure state. Security agents and law enforcement personnel are more focused on dealing with internal squabbles of the ruling party. Instead of providing security in the country. AZAPO is of the view that if security agents were doing their work our country wouldn’t be in this unfortunate state. The blame should be put on the doorsteps of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ruling party.”

