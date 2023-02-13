Eldorado Park community activist Ayob Mungalee has been described as a selfless individual who always put the needs of his community first. The 60-year-old was shot dead, outside his home in an apparent hit Sunday night.

Gauteng police say they have launched a manhunt for the suspects, who fled the scene after the shooting.

Mungalee recently mobilised the community to take a stand against drug dealers in the area.

“People were saying that he was very vocal in the areas. Especially in a section which is one of your hard-hit areas where many of these shootings have occurred and residents were saying that he was a voice for the community and they were saying he was an activist for many years and he was unapologetic and very vocal so that is some of the feedback coming from the community in terms of how they feel he served them,” says Dereleen James, Community activist.

VIDEO: DISCUSSION – Murder of Eldorado Park activist, Ayob Mungalee and gun violence in SA