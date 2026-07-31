Ayanda Allie joins ActionSA as Gauteng campaign ambassador

Former Build One SA (BOSA) Member of the Gauteng Legislature Ayanda Allie has joined ActionSA.

The party has announced that she is its 2026 election campaign ambassador.

Allie’s BOSA membership was terminated last week following an internal disciplinary process.

Meanwhile, ActionSA also announced Gibsy Diale as its mayoral candidate for Mogale City Local Municipality and Vuyisile Mcunana for the Rand West District Municipality.

The party says Diale brings a strong background in public management and community leadership, while Mcunana brings a strong track record in public service, having served as a councillor in Merafong.