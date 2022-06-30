The automotive sector exporting through the vehicle terminal in the port of Port Elizabeth has been given a boost as the extended terminal can now handle larger volumes. The newly-renovated terminal has an increased capacity with the number of parking bays up from 5 000 to 8 000.

It is also currently loading its biggest single volume shipment yet, 5700 cars.

The previous record single load of cars exported from the terminal was 4500 cars in 2019. The newly-renovated terminal can now load up to 200 cars per hour, an 11% improvement.

“What we have seen is that the auto industry is growing and we need to accommodate and assist our partners in the auto sector. We open space for them to grow so that when they grow, we also grow. We are in collaboration not just in volume point of view to export to the country. But to be as efficient as possible working with all the partners in the value chain,” says Wandisa Vazi, Transnet Port Terminals’ managing executive, Eastern Cape.

The new terminal and improved loading capacity also improve the turn-around time for ships.

“In terms of employment, from Transnet’s point of view, we have increased by 25% since we started with this project and also above that because we are working in collaboration with partners. The job opportunities have also come from the steady point of view which is not contracted by Transnet. We have also seen an increase from our partners and the shipping line point of view. For us to be able to work efficiently, we need all the parties in the value chain to come to the party. So they have also employed more drivers,” Vazi added.

This consignment is destined for Europe. The capacity of the new terminal will peak at 280 000 units per annum.

