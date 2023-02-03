Gauteng Education Department Spokesperson Steve Mabona says they will ensure that those involved in the killing of a Grade 10 learner at Geluksdal Secondary School in Brakpan are brought to book.

The learner was stabbed to death after a fight at school on Thursday.

Mabona says one suspect was arrested on Friday. It’s understood that the stabbing happened after a fight which allegedly started during school hours, when three Grade 10 boys pepper-sprayed other learners. The alleged perpetrators then emerged after school in the company of unknown persons and started a fight which claimed the life of the learner.

Mabona says alleged racial tensions are partly to blame for the violence.

“The fight started in school premises during hours. They were then reprimanded but after school they brought two adults where unfortunately one learner was then stabbed by one of those two adults. One of the perpetrators was apprehended by the police. There’s a discrimination that is being led by some parents and some organisation. They discriminated against black Africans. Geluksdal is predominantly a former coloured, and Indian group areas act.”

The Gauteng Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has expressed concern over violence at schools across the province.

Chairperson of the committee Bandile Masuku says, “We are concerned about the spate of violence in a couple of areas and we have undertook to understand what are the trends that were derived by the Department of Education and Community Safety to deal with school safety. But what is of concern is that there is a general increase of lawlessness not only in schools but in society and it is something we are worried and concerned about.”

Gauteng Education condemns violence in schools: Matome Chiloane