The Ekurhuleni Emergency Services are attending to an incident in which a diesel tanker has overturned in Wadeville, Germiston.

The fuel it is carrying has leaked onto the road. The intersection of Dekema and Osborn streets has been cordoned off while emergency services clean up the spillage.

The cause of the incident is unknown and no fatalities or injuries have been reported.

The Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson, William Ntladi has advised motorists to avoid the area.

“Currently emergency services are in attendance of a diesel tanker that rolled over at the intersection of Dekema and Osborn street in Wadeville industrial area, the tanker is completely obstructing the intersection. There was a spillage of an unknown amount of diesel that went down the pavement into a vacant land so firefighters managed to contain it and currently no casualties are reported on sight.”