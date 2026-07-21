Austria omission signals Thapelo Maseko’s Sundowns exit

SABC Sport can reveal that Mamelodi Sundowns have given winger Thapelo Maseko permission to find a new club after leaving him out of their pre-season tour to Austria.

Maseko recently returned from a loan spell at Cypriot side AEL Limassol, having rejoined his parent club after no permanent agreement was reached.

The 22-year-old moved to Cyprus in January in search of regular game time after falling out of coach Miguel Cardoso’s plans, and enjoyed a productive spell, making 15 appearances across all competitions while contributing two goals and one assist.

His performances also earned him a recall to Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad for the FIFA World Cup, where he played a key role in South Africa’s historic run to the round of 16.

Maseko scored the decisive goal against South Korea in the group stage to secure the team’s place in the knockout rounds before their elimination to Canada.

Despite that resurgence, the public broadcaster understands Sundowns are prepared either to sell the winger permanently or sanction another loan move.

Maseko’s representatives have favoured an exit, with the player having struggled for opportunities since Cardoso’s arrival in December 2024.

AEL Limassol are believed to remain interested in signing him on a permanent deal following his impressive displays in Cyprus and at the World Cup.

Maseko joined Sundowns from SuperSport United in July 2023 under then-coach Rulani Mokwena and immediately announced himself by winning the inaugural African Football League Player of the Tournament award.

He was also part of the Bafana squad that claimed bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations hosted by eventual winners Côte d’Ivoire in 2024.

However, a long-term injury stalled his progress and he later publicly admitted his frustration over limited opportunities before reviving his career in Cyprus.

With the transfer window open until late September, the winger now appears set for a fresh start away from Chloorkop.