Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is targeting a return to cricket in Victoria’s next Sheffield Shield match against South Australia after a long rehabilitation from a broken leg.

The 34-year-old has been sidelined since the T20 World Cup in November after fracturing his left fibula at a friend’s 50th birthday party in Melbourne, which robbed him of a chance to push for selection in the ongoing test series in India.

Victoria coach Chris Rogers said ”Maxwell was really close to returning for his home state against Queensland this week. I was pretty happy for him to play a bit like Darren Lehmann used to and just walk between the wickets and stand at first slip.”

Victoria’s next Sheffield clash is against South Africa on the 20th of February. Though missing the test series, Maxwell will hope to join Australia’s one-day squad in India next month for three ODI’s.

The ODI series doubles as a warmup for the 50-over World Cup in India in October to November.