US rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, may not be suitable for an Australian visa because of his history of anti-Semitic remarks.

Australia’s Education Minister, Jason Clare, condemned Ye’s anti-Semitic comments involving Hitler and the Holocaust, saying others who had made similar statements had been denied visas previously.

Local media reported that Ye would visit Australia to meet the family of his partner, Bianca Censori, who grew up in Melbourne.

Minister for Education Jason Clare condemned Ye’s “awful” anti-Semitic comments involving Hitler and the Holocaust, saying others who had made similar statements had been denied visas.

Meanwhile, people have reacted on social media platforms.

He is not suitable for America either. — justice for all (@dpsktm) January 25, 2023

Freedom of speech without freedom after speech … Silencing all that they don’t agree with … I don’t like Australia anymore … Remember Djokovic situation @DjokerNole ? — Winston Yardley (@WinstonYardley) January 25, 2023