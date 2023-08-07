Australia have secured their 12th Netball World Cup title when they beat England 61-45 in the final of the Netball World Cup at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Sunday.

World Champion hugs 🤗 The Diamonds celebrate being back on top 🥇#NWC2023 | @AussieDiamonds pic.twitter.com/YlXjL1IW7S — World Netball (@WorldNetball_) August 6, 2023

The teams were level after the first quarter but Australia pulled ahead in the second, to lead 27-23 at halftime.

Australia extended their lead in the third quarter against the Roses and were unstoppable in the fourth.

In the third-place play-off, Jamaica beat defending champions New Zealand 52-45 to claim the bronze medal and equal their highest finish in a world cup for a fourth time. Let’s check out the highlights of the final.

Australia win Netball World Cup title over England