The 2020 Rugby Championship will take place in Australia between November 7 December 12 in 2020

The 2020 Rugby Championship will take place in Australia between November 7 December 12 in 2020, but South Africa’s participation is still not certain.

However, Argentina and New Zealand will make the trip to Australia.

The governing body for rugby in the southern hemisphere, SANZAAR, has confirmed the schedule, but will have to wait and see if South Africa’s COVID-19 regulations are relaxed enough to allow the Springboks to travel to Australia in time.

South Africa’s rugby players are seriously short of match fitness, with contact training only having resumed this month, and no matches will be played for another few weeks at least.

The Springboks are the defending Rugby Championship champions.