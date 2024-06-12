Australia maintains unbeaten streak at T20 World Cup

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Australia have maintained their unbeaten run at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies.

They thumped Namibia by nine wickets in their Group B match in Antigua earlier this morning.

Namibia who were put into bat, were bowled out for 72 in 17 overs, after which Australia scored the winning runs in the sixth over of their innings.

This morning’s other match, a Group D encounter between Sri Lanka and Nepal in Lauderhill, Florida, was abandoned without a ball bowled.

It was a satisfactory outcome for South Africa.

The Proteas have now confirmed their place in the Super 8 phase of the tournament but it puts Sri Lanka on the brink of an early exit.

They remain winless and rooted to the bottom of Group D with one point from three matches.

Supremely impressive 🔥 Australia have secured a spot in the next stage of the #T20WorldCup with a scorching win over Namibia 🙌https://t.co/IuTnHjtVoV — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) June 12, 2024