Australia recovered from a 21-point deficit in the second half to beat Wales 39-34 at the Principality Stadium on Saturday and heap more pressure on under-fire coach of the Welsh team, Wayne Pivac.

Wales had been 34-13 ahead after 55 minutes but then saw the visitors fight their way back for a memorable win – only their fifth in 14 internationals this year – in what was the Wallabies last match of 2022.

Winger Mark Nawaqanitawase scored two tries to lead the comeback as the Wallabies outscored Wales five tries to four.

Defeat for the hosts, Wales, followed the embarrassment of last week’s home loss to Georgia, which increased speculation about Pivac’s future less than a year away from the World Cup in France.