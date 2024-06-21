Australia continues unbeaten streak with win over Bangladesh

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Australia have retained their unbeaten record at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. They beat Bangladesh in their first Super 8 match of the tournament by 28 runs in a rain-affected match in Antigua.

Bangladesh, who were put in to bat, made 140 for the loss of eight wickets, thanks mainly to captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and all-rounder Towhid Hridoy, who both scored 40s at decent strike rates.

Shanto’s 41 was scored off 36 deliveries, while Hridoy only faced 28 balls for his innings of 40. He hit two of Bangladesh’s three sixes.

Although he was not Australia’s most economical bowler, Pat Cummins took three wickets for 29 runs in his four overs to dent Bangladesh’s hopes of reaching a competitive total.

In reply, opening batters David Warner and Travis Head shared in a 65-run partnership in less than seven overs. Warner was unbeaten on 53 and Australia were 100 for two in the 12th over when the rain came down and prevented any further play.

Today’s other match is between South Africa and England in St Lucia and starts at half past four this afternoon.