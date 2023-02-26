The Australian women’s cricket team has won the eighth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to claim a record sixth title.

The defending champions beat the South African women’s cricket team by 19 runs in the final to win a third successive title in Cape Town.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Australia reached 156 for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs.

They then restricted the Proteas to 137 to seal a 19-run victory.

Australia had won the Group phase match between the two teams by six wickets. After Australia had won the toss and opted to bat, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney had an opening partnership of 36.

But Marizanne Kapp broke their partnership by removing the dangerous Healy for 18.

Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner’s second wicket partnership kept the score board ticking over for Australia.

They contributed 46 runs to take Australia to 82. But Chloe Tryon struck for the Proteas removing Gardner for 29 with Sune Luus taking the catch at long-off. Grace Harris and Mooney took Australia to the 100 mark in the 14th over.

However, Harris was sent packing for 10 by Nonkululeko Mlaba to leave Australia on 103 for three. Meg Lanning was next to depart.

She was caught at deep square leg off for 10 by Tryon off the delivery of Kapp.

Mooney reached a milestone scoring a 50 to become the first cricketer to score half centuries in two T20 World Cup finals.

Shabnim Ismail got the Proteas two wickets with successive deliveries in the final over to become the leading wicket taker at the ICC Women’s World Cup with 43.

She first removed Ellyse Perry for seven before sending Georgia Wareham packing for a duck.

Needing 157 for victory, the Proteas didn’t have the best of starts.

Tazmin Britz was sent packing for 10 by Darcie Brown with South Africa having just 17 runs on the score board.

Kapp was next to depart after she was caught for 11 by Brown off the delivery of Gardner.

The Proteas were losing wickets cheaply with Luus run out for a mere two runs.

Laura Wolvaardt and Tryon’s fourth wicket partnership gave the Proteas’ run chase momentum and took them to 100.

However, their 55-run partnership was broken with Wolvaardt trapped leg before for 61 by Megan Schutt.

The Proteas soon found themselves on 122 for six after losing two wickets in quick succession.

Tryon was sent packing for 25 then Bosch was run out out for a single.

It was a case of so near and yet so far for the Proteas 137 in their 20 overs with Australia winning by 19 runs.