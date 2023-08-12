Co-hosts Australia beat France 7-6 on penalties to reach the last four of the Women’s World Cup for the first time after their quarter-final finished deadlocked at 0-0 following extra time on Saturday.

Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold saved three French penalties and missed one herself in a dramatic shootout, with Cortnee Vine stepping up to convert the decisive spot-kick and send Australia into a semi-final against England or Colombia.

France, who were looking to reach the semi-finals for the second time after 2011, had the better of the first half and extra time and will rue a few chances left out on the pitch as they head home.

Australia forward Mary Fowler had earlier spurned several chances — one stopped by a sensational block from Elisa de Almeida — and captain Sam Kerr was unable to get a clear shot on goal after being introduced as a 55th-minute substitute.