Australia beat England by two wickets in a thrilling climax to the opening test of the five-match Ashes series on Tuesday.

The visitors, set a 281 victory target, began a rain-delayed fifth day on 107 for three but their chances looked remote when they slumped to 227-8.

But captain Pat Cummins struck 44 not out in a superb partnership with Nathan Lyon to see Australia over the line in a climax of suffocating tension.

Earlier, unflappable Australia opening batsman Usman Khawaja kept his side on course for victory with a gritty 65 on a tension-fuelled final day at Edgbaston. Khwaja scored a superb 141 in the first innings.

Australia reached 183-5 at the tea interval, requiring 98 more to take the lead in the five-match series.