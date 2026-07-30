Audio reveals Johnson urged Ramsamy to leave SA if called to testify

The Madlanga Commission has played an audio recording in which former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head, Advocate Andrea Johnson allegedly tells State Advocate Drushantha Ramsamy to leave the country if the commission calls her to testify.

Ramsamy, who is testifying before the commission on Tuesday, has been giving evidence about allegations that Johnson flouted legal processes during IDAC investigations.

In the recording, Johnson is also heard expressing concern about the commission’s line of questioning and its scrutiny of the unit’s understanding of the law.

“If they call you, you’ll leave the country. Okay. It’s not what you know. I didn’t know Section 28, I didn’t know Section 27, I know nothing. Okay. I was dumb as two bricks. I’m sorry. Yeah. But it’s okay, because you know what, whether we let it or not, they’re going to make our names shut anyway, because you can just see, you know, especially when, remember he’s a judge, you know, for him to make a comment, oh, well, this is basic law 101.”

Proceedings in the stream below: