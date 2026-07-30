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AUBBTA calls for one-stop border system following Beitbridge traffic

Long queues of freight trucks on the corridor leading to the Beitbridge Port of Entry.
  • Long queues of freight trucks on the corridor leading to the Beitbridge Port of Entry.
  • Image Credits :
  • Border Management Authority
Diteboho Ntamane

The African Unite Border Bus Truck Association (AUBBTA) has called for the implementation of a one-stop border system following severe traffic congestion outside the Beitbridge Border Post in Musina earlier this week.

The traffic backlog, which stretched for approximately 20 km, has been attributed to slow processing times and limited parking capacity on the Zimbabwean side of the border.

On Wednesday, the Border Management Authority (BMA) confirmed that traffic was beginning to ease.

AUBBTA Chairperson Mukhwathi Phumudzo says conducting vehicle inspections on one side of the border will improve traffic flow.

Phumudzo says, “We are calling for one-stop border search entry to ease and reduce traffic congestion at the Beitbridge Border Post because, as we speak, we have got SA side and Zim side for declaration, which contributes to the congestion there by the Beitbridge.”

PODCAST | Interview with Phumudzo on SAFM’s First Take Programme:

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