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AU sends condolences to Zimbabwe following ferry accident

Rescue and recovery personnel work along the shoreline of Lake Kariba during an operation to recover victims from a Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) passenger ferry that capsized near Kariba, Zimbabwe, August 17, 2026.
  • Rescue and recovery personnel work along the shoreline of Lake Kariba during an operation to recover victims from a Rural Infrastructure Development Agency passenger ferry that capsized near Kariba, Zimbabwe, August 17, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

The African Union (AU) has expressed condolences to Zimbabwe following the deadly ferry accident on Lake Kariba.

AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf says his thoughts are with the families of those who died, as well as survivors of the tragedy.

Over 90 people were killed.

Youssouf says the AU stands in solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe and all affected communities.

Zimbabwe’s Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe told journalists in Harare that preliminary investigations had established that the ferry was overloaded, but was still considered to be in a condition suitable for carrying people and goods before the disaster.

Lake Kariba tragedy | Ramaphosa extends condolences to Zimbabwe: 

 

 

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