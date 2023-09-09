The African Union (AU) has finally been admitted as a permanent member of the G20. The continental body has joined the world’s richest countries.

South Africa is one of the founding members of the global economic bloc.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is chairing the G20, says the inclusion of the AU will contribute to addressing global challenges.

“With the spirit of togetherness, India had proposed that the African Union be given permanent membership in the G20. I believe that we all agree on this proposal. With the consent of all of you, before proceeding further, I invite the chair of the African Union to take his seat as a permanent member of the G20.”

It was a defining moment as the African Union joined the G20.

The continental body of 55 member states now has the same status as the European Union.

The AU’s previous designation was as an invited international organisation at G20 meetings.

Modi says this is a great step.

“We will have move towards finding solutions to the challenges, including upheaval in the global economy, division between north and south, distant east and west, management of food, fuel, fertilizer, terrorism, cyber security, health, energy, and water security,” says Modi.

South Africa has also been at the forefront of calling for the AU to be admitted to the global forum.

Pretoria says this bodes well for the transformation of multilateral institutions.

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says, “The G20 is the premier platform for international economic cooperation, but it was never sustainable, and Africa is an integral part of the global economy.

We owe this to India’s leadership of the summit; it signals the steps we would like to see with regards to the reforms of various multilateral platforms and this augurs well in our agenda across the multilateral institutions.”

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is also going to dominate discussions.

British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, says, “When it comes to Ukraine and Russia and their conflict, one thing I will be doing is highlighting the devastating impact that Russia’s illegal invasion is having on millions of people around the world, particularly on food prices. Russia has recently pulled out of the grain deal that we are shipping grain to many poor countries around the world and now you see food prices go up. That is causing suffering to millions of people. That’s not right. So, one of the things we are doing is making people aware of the impact of Russia’s illegal war.”

The two-day gathering, themed One Earth, One Family and One Future, is looking at a myriad of global issues such as inclusive growth, climate resilience, digital innovation and equitable global health access.

The Indian capital is teeming with world leaders who have descended on south Asia and they are hoping to find solutions for a world battling a number of challenges.

AU officially admitted as permanent member of the G20: Sophie Mokoena: