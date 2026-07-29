AU calls for united response to crises

African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has urged member states to respond collectively to mounting global and continental crises.

He was speaking at the 49th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Youssouf says conflicts in the Middle East, terrorism in the Sahel and disease outbreaks continue to threaten Africa’s development.

“This meeting is convening at a time of continental and international context marked by crisis. Our continent is suffering fully the consequences of the crisis in the Middle East. Furthermore, Africa is suffering from the expansion, the spread of terrorism. As regards health security, the Ebola epidemic has caused more than 1 000 deaths in the DRC.”

Speaking at the same event, the Chairperson of the African Union Executive Council and Burundi’s Foreign Minister Ambassador Edouard Bizimana has called on African countries to strengthen the financial independence of the continental body.

Bizimana urged member states to increase domestic funding for the AU, saying this is essential to preserving Africa’s decision-making autonomy.

“Allow me to refer a subject to which Burundi attaches a great importance, that is the sustainable funding of our union. For over years we have been asserting that Africa should rely on its own resources in order to implement its priorities and preserve its independence in decision-making. To this effect, I’m happy to share with you that the Republic of Burundi has now integrated in its budgetary law the levy of 0.2% in conformity with the decisions of our union relative to the funding of our organisation. This translates the profound conviction of our country that a strong union should be funded first by Africans themselves.”